Benjamin F. Weems III
1929 - 2020
Benjamin F. Weems III died peacefully at his home on Irish Creek On September 26, 2020. He is survived by his brother; his wife, four children, and seven grandchildren. Ben was an avid sailor and former member of the Allied Seabreeze Yawl Club, Annapolis Chapter. He returned to the Eastern Shore from Montreal, Canada in order to pursue his love of sailing.

Ben was a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He served in the Marine Corps before entering Princeton University. After graduating in 1952, Ben was called into service again and spent a year stationed in Japan before returning to the United States. He taught at University of Vermont before attending Columbia University, where he obtained his Ph.D. in English Literature in 1959. Ben taught at Columbia University, Brown, and Penn State, and retired after teaching for 20 years at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

Born in Washington D.C. on August 23, 1929, his parents divided their year between Washington D.C. and Savannah Georgia. Ben was the embodiment of satirical wit and southern hospitality and was devoted to family and friends, who remember him fondly.

A memorial celebration will be held in 2021 on the Eastern Shore. Donations in Ben's name can be made to Doctors Without Borders or Talbot Hospice.

Arrangements are by Midshore Cremation Service.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 2, 2020.
