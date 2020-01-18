|
|
Benjamin James Moran of Federalsburg, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was 89 years old.
Born in Manassas, VA on September 21, 1930, Mr. Moran was the son of the late Edward James Moran and Ethel Mavie Moran. His wife of 45 years, Martha Jean Gibson Moran, died April 29, 1997.
Mr. Moran had worked as a machinist for American Instrument Co. for 33 years until he retired. Following that, he owned and operated Moran's Texaco in Denton before working for Burris /Glacier Refrigeration in Federalsburg. He then drove a bus for The Cheer Center in Greenwood, DE. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Caroline American Legion Post 29 in Denton. He was also a huge Washington Redskins fan.
Mr. Moran is survived by two sons: J. Allan Moran (Trena) of Greenwood, DE. and Gary T. Moran (Lori) of Federalsburg MD. ; a daughter, Lisa Monforte (Tom) of Smyrna, DE. ; a sister Patricia Shifflett of Ocala FL. and ; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Lilly Moran, Kathleen James, and Mary Ricketts.
Funeral services will be 11 AM on Tuesday, January 21st, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to (mda.org/make-a-donation), *Designated specifically to "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy" in his great grandsons name, Ryker Lyons. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020