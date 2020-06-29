Benjamin "Benny" Jason Henry departed this life on June 20, 2020 at his home in Perryville, MD. He was born September 26, 1956 in Cambridge, MD. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. A private celebration of his life will take place Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Family and friends may call from 10:00am to 11:00am. Services will be broadcasted live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA, 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.