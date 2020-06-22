Benjamin T. Wright, formerly of Preston, MD passed away on May 26, 2020 in Laughlin, NV. He was 66 years old.Born in Easton on January 21, 1954, he was the son of the late Robert E. Wright and Catherine H. Wright.He attended Colonel Richardson High School and then entered into the United States Marine Corp.Ben is survived by his sons, Nathan and Robert, of Laughlin, NV, Joshua of El Cajon, CA.; daughter, Rebecca of California; grandaughter, Katelyn Wright of Preston, MD; sister, Sharon W. Maher {Mike}, of Glen Cove, NY; four brothers, Robert E Wright III {Vicky}, of Federalsburg, MD, Jeffery R. Wright {Cindy}, of Easton, MD, Timothy C. Wright {Sharon}, of Houston, TX and Michael J. Wright {Amy} of Federalsburg, MD and many nieces and nephews, along with previous wife and friend, Robyn Wright of Laughlin, NV and his beloved dog Buster.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin T. Wright, Jr.Services are private.