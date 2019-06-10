Bernadette F. Loscomb, 74, died January 28, 2019 and Ricky K. Loscomb, 71, died June 7, 2017, both at home surrounded by family. Bernadette was the daughter of Catherine and Thomas Moxey and Ricky was the son of Florence and John Loscomb. They are survived by their six children; Peter, Angel, Cathy, Mary, Rick, and Joan; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bernadette and Ricky met when they were in their 20's. Bernadette was a waitress and Ricky a bartender. They fell in love following the tragic death of a friend and uncle, Bobby Creighton. They were married and raised their family on the Eastern Shore. In the late 1970's, they opened a group home for children and worked side by side. The group home was closed in the 1980's due to Bernadette's life changing illness. Ricky's determined spirit and unfailing love kept him by her side, caring for her and their family. They lived the remainder of their life together, caring and loving each other, their family and friends.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary. Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Published in The Star Democrat on June 9, 2019