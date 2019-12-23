|
Bernard Michael "Bernie" Hopkins of Centreville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on December 17, 2019. He was 85.
Born on August 19, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late James J. and Katherine G. Henthorn Hopkins.
Bernie was a 1952 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore and went on to attend Loyola College of Maryland where he graduated in 1956. After college he joined the United States Army and achieved the rank of Lieutenant.
In 1964 he married his sweetheart of 55 years Sondra Harrington of Centreville at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. That same year he began his career with State Farm Insurance. Bernie was a born salesman who never met a stranger. In his 35 year career as an insurance agent, he won every sales award that State Farm offered and was consistently one of the top agents in the country.
In his spare time, Bernie became a world champion decoy carver. He won numerous First Place and Best Of Show ribbons in contests all over the U.S.A. and Canada. His beautiful waterfowl carvings can be found in private collections all over the world. He was always the best at what he tried.
He traveled all over the country and the world including Europe, The Caribbean and the Pacific Islands with his wife Sondra, but enjoyed conquering the slot machines in Atlantic City most of all.
He was generous, full of life, and never hesitated to tell you what he thought. He loved people but his greatest love was his wife and family, especially his grandchildren.
Bernard is survived by his three children Shaun Hopkins (Gillian); Ryan Hopkins (Susan); Colleen Hopkins; brother James J. Hopkins (Martha); brother in law Robert "Bob" Crutsinger; and was a loving pop pop to five grandchildren Riley Hopkins; Quinn Hopkins; Caitlin Boudreau; Reagan Hopkins; and Finnegan Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his wife Sondra Hopkins in January; sisters Kathryn E. Green (Jack); Angie Crutsinger; and Bonnie Weiringa.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Queenstown, MD. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019