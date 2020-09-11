Bernard W. Humphrey



Bozman, Bernard Willard Humphrey, Jr. of Bozman, died at Peak Health care the Pines in Easton on Monday August 31, 2020. He was 81.



Mr. Humphrey is survived by his wife; Peggy K. Humphrey of Bozman, and a son, Brian Humphrey of Baltimore. Also survived by two grandchildren; Bryce Pine and Emma Pine both of Greensboro N.C. and a son in law Patrick Pine.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters; Kimberly Pine and Kristin Humphrey.



Services will be held at a later.



Arrangements are Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.



