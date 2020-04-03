|
Bernice Miller, age 99, passed away at Candlelight Cove, Easton on March 30.
She was born in Shamrock, Pennsylvania to Austin and Katie Fritch. She resided in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania until 2014, when she moved to Easton, to be near her daughter.
Bernice was married to the late Arlington Miller for 70 years. Together they enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. They also enjoyed dancing, every Saturday night. She was very devoted to her church, and loved Quilting with her church friends.
Bernice saw good in everyone. She was very devoted to her family and friends. She always made the best of her circumstances, with her positive attitude and humor.
She will be greatly missed.
Thanks to all the staff at Candle Light Cove that took such good care of her, and to all her wonderful caregivers.
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Bodey (David) of Easton; son, A. Robert Miller (Mary ) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren including granddaughter Kristina Bales of Cambridge, six great-grandchildren, including Tom Bales of Trappe, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on a future date at Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020