Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Ada Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Ada Miller Obituary
Bernice Miller, age 99, passed away at Candlelight Cove, Easton on March 30.

She was born in Shamrock, Pennsylvania to Austin and Katie Fritch. She resided in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania until 2014, when she moved to Easton, to be near her daughter.

Bernice was married to the late Arlington Miller for 70 years. Together they enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. They also enjoyed dancing, every Saturday night. She was very devoted to her church, and loved Quilting with her church friends.

Bernice saw good in everyone. She was very devoted to her family and friends. She always made the best of her circumstances, with her positive attitude and humor.

She will be greatly missed.

Thanks to all the staff at Candle Light Cove that took such good care of her, and to all her wonderful caregivers.

She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Bodey (David) of Easton; son, A. Robert Miller (Mary ) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren including granddaughter Kristina Bales of Cambridge, six great-grandchildren, including Tom Bales of Trappe, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on a future date at Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -