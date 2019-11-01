Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Bertie Mae (Warner) Conaway

On October 31, 2019 Bertie Mae Conaway of Easton peacefully passed from this life to the next.

Bertie was the beloved wife of Harvey L. Conaway and the daughter of Myrtle K. and Osalee Warner of St. Michaels. Born on March 28, 1934, in Washington DC, she grew up in Claiborne MD and was a resident of Easton. She was an alumnus of St Michaels High school, class of 1951.

She worked for many years in housekeeping at the Tidewater Inn, followed by several years employment at the H & G Restaurant in Easton. She loved to socialize and had many friends that she loved dearly. She loved cooking and was known especially for baking her cakes for all the special persons in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, a daughter Patricia Brown, a son, Joseph L. Conaway, her brother, Milford, and parents Osalee and Myrtle Warner.

She is survived by her children Janet Gibson (husband Robert), Daniel Conaway, Alan Conaway (Sandy), and Debbie Greene, grandchildren; Laine, Jenna, Brian, Justin, and Heather, several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held November 4, 2019 at 6 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Private interment will follow at a later date at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford Md.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
