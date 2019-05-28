CHESTERTOWN - Beth Mildon Meree of Chestertown, Md., passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, in her 98th year. She was in her home of 27 years at Heron Point of Chestertown.

She was born July 7, 1921, in Manhattan, N.Y., daughter of Reginald and Bertha Mildon. She graduated from Connecticut College, where she met her husband, Cecil Eugene Meree Jr. (Bud). They were married in 1943 in Hingham, Mass. She traveled the world with her husband for 33 years, as he served in the United States Coast Guard.

Together, they had six children, Beth Ann, Suzanne, Jane, Yvonne, Cecil Eugene III and Edward Thomas. She was predeceased by her husband in August of 1989 while living in South Yarmouth, Mass.

In 1992, she started living at Heron Point in Chestertown, Md. She traveled extensively to all the major continents (Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America). Some highlights included finishing school and dressage at the Sorbonne in Paris; living in Naples, Italy; the North Pole on a working scientific expedition vessel; attending the Danish Royal Needlework School; dog sledding in Northern Minnesota; Tibet; Falkland Islands; and fluency in five languages.

She loved her family, and enjoyed the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an Embroiderers Guild of America (EGA) master craftsman and judge, and her work was included in several well-known exhibitions. Her volunteer work in the Episcopal Church, environmental and military societies is too numerous to list.

She is survived by Suzanne Lawton (Don); Yvonne Herbst (Warren); Cecil Eugene, Edward Thomas (Laurie); her grandchildren, Christina Pavarolavidya (Pum), Madeline Herbst, Anne Slugg (Andrew), Craig Meree and Caitlin Meree. She had four great-grandchildren, Austin, Mason and Parker Slugg, and Anne Pavarolavidya.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 29, 1:30 p.m. at Heron Point in Chestertown, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Heron Point Acts Samaritan Fund, Heron Point Annual Staff Christmas Fund or National Wildlife Federation. Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2019