Bettie M. Lane Williamson of Federalsburg, MD passed away on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at Christiana Medical Center in Christiana, DE. She was 87.
She was born June 9, 1932, near Preston, MD, the daughter of the late James Roy Lane and Maude Butler Lane.
She was a homemaker and had worked for the former Rapid Plant Wrap and the former Tastee Freeze, both of Federalsburg. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she faithfully served in many capacities throughout the years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Philathea Circle for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Zajac (Walter) of Denton, and Trena Moran (Allan) of Greenwood, DE; 7 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; 2 siblings, Marie Chance of Easton, and Ruth Rice of Seaford, DE, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Bill" Williamson, a daughter Beverly O'Ferrall, a granddaughter Wendy Knotts and 8 siblings, Frances Butler, Donald, Lee, David, Roger, Ralph, Alvin and Harold Lane.
Funeral services will be held on Wed. Nov. 20 at 1:00 pm at the Framptom Funeral Home with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ U. Meth. Church, c/o Beverly Dyer, PO Box 234, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019