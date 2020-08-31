1/1
Betty A. Ostrowski
1935 - 2020
Betty A. Ostrowski of Bozman passed into life eternal on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was 85.

Born in Baltimore on June 28, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Harry Adams and Irene Hummer Adams DeWitt and the late Leonard D. DeWitt. Betty grew up in Baltimore City at a time when everybody knew everybody. There she met the boy next door Benjamin F. Ostrowski. They were married and lived in Baltimore until they wanted to live outside of the city, so they moved to Bozman in 1954 where she had family. Her husband made a living for the family by working on the water, at times it was tough going in those days, but they persevered. When Mr. Ostrowski died in 2013 they had been married for 62 years.

She enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she liked going on day trips and the occasional vacation with her children.

She is survived by her children Benjamin F. Ostrowski, Jr. (Kathie) of Vero Beach, FL; Joseph M. Ostrowski of Bozman and Linda I. Booze (Luke) of Easton; one brother L. Dale DeWitt (Jackie) of McDaniel, nine grandchildren Joseph Ostrowski Jr, (Janna), Sarah Sinclair (J.R.), Angie Tyler, Danny Tyler, Amy Towers, Kelly Hutt, Robbie Ostrowski, Josh Booze and Brianna Paugh; and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother; Harry DeWitt, her daughter-in-law Shari Ostrowski, and a great-grandson.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's research.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's research.

Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home -Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 31, 2020.
