Betty Jean (Settle) Moulis formerly of Centreville, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia from the progressive complications of Alzheimer's.
She was born on April 26, 1941, in her grandmother's home on Main Street in Washington, Virginia, the eldest of three children born to William Edward Settle and Elizabeth Fincham Settle. After moving to Washington, D.C., she met and married her husband, John P. Moulis, and raised four children in the Maryland suburbs.
Amongst other things, Betty enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, the beach, playing softball, rooting for the Redskins, the Yankee's, and following NASCAR as an avid Dale Earnhardt / Dale Jr. fan. But nearest and dearest to her heart was a lifelong devotion to singing in the church choir, most recently at Centreville United Methodist Church, which was an expression of her thankfulness for God's grace and belief in the promises of life everlasting through faith in Jesus Christ.
Betty is survived by three daughters Joan Timberlake (Bill) of Holly Springs, NC, Lisa McFarland (Larry) of Virginia Beach, VA, Penny Boyle (Bill) of East New Market, MD, and a son John Moulis (Veronica) of Centreville, MD, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at , or to the Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, Maryland 21617 in support of the Appalachia Service Project (ASP), an outreach mission whose goals were dear to Betty's heart, providing safer, warmer housing for those in need in the rural region in which she was raised.
