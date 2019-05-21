ST. MICHAELS - Betty Jean Price Wilson died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 75.

She was born on July 12, 1943, in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Ethyl F. Crockett Meehan and James Edward Price.

Betty Jean graduated from St. Michaels High School. She married James H. Wilson in 1962 and they made their home in St. Michaels.

She was employed as an insurance agent with Harrington Insurance in St. Michaels and previously was a school bus driver for Talbot County for 28 years. Betty Jean was a member of the Episcopal Church of St. Michaels, where she served as Sunday School teacher, St. Michaels Fire Dept. Auxiliary, St. Michaels PTA for elementary, middle and high school, St. Michaels Alumni Association and the Miles River Yacht Club. She served as the Race Committee Chair for the Miles River Yacht Club and served as a race judge for the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Racing Association (CBYRA).

She is survived by her daughters: Kathy Jo Wilson, of Groton, CT; Judith Wilson, of Easton, MD; her grandchildren: Sarah, Michael, Nathan, James "JP"; and great grandchildren: Liam and Rhys. She is also survived by her siblings: Rose Hunt and R. Edward Hunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Wilson; stepfather, Daniel Meehan; and brothers: James Price and Frederick Hunt.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 11 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Washington St., Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 22, 2019