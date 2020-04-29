Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Betty L. Koontz


1929 - 2020
Betty L. Koontz Obituary
Betty L. Koontz, 90, of East New Market, MD, formerly of Wrightsville, died on April 23, 2020 in Maryland. She was the wife of the late Morris A. Koontz. Born in Wrightsville on December 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Hettie (Fry) Kline.

She is survived by a daughter Linda Harding and her husband Alvin of East New Market, MD.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St. Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020
