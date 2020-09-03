Betty Lou Virginia (Brower) Ferrier of Kent Island, MD passed away at the age of 78 on September 1, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was 78.
The wife of James E. Ferrier, Sr. formerly of Manchester, MD. She was born on January 3, 1942 raised in Brooklyn Park, MD and graduated from Brooklyn Park High in 1960. The daughter of the late George William Brower, Jr and Ruth Price (Holdbrook) Brower.
Betty Lou was a retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. (1991) and after 20 years of service, the last ten working at their Sears Government Affairs Office previously located Washington, D.C. She continued working in D.C. as an executive assistant until her retirement in May 2005.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years James E. Ferrier, Sr. two sons; James E. Ferrier, Jr. of Oxford, MD and Mark William Ferrier (Karen Coslick) of Stevensville, MD. Grandchildren; Jenna Marie Ferrier, James Keaton Ferrier and twins Grant Marcus Ferrrier and Kaylee Jo Ferrier. and a Great Grandchild Jace Ferrier . Two brothers, George William Brower, III of DE (formerly of Glen Burnie, MD) and James Edward Brower (Laura Payton) of Berlin, MD (formerly of Brooklyn Park, MD), two nephews and a niece; Steven George Brower (Donna), David Brower and Linda Brower Reiner (Bruce). Betty Lou believed that: For those who believe in God, no explanation is necessary. For those who do not believe in God, no explanation if possible.
A memorial committal service will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1:45PM in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Crownsville, MD.