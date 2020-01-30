|
Betty Lou Tilley, 86, of Denton, Maryland passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kent Hospice House in Chestertown.
Born in Street, Maryland on August 12, 1933 she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Strawbridge Edgar and William Edgar.
Betty Lou attended the local schools and graduated from Highland High School.
On June 16, 1956 she married the love of her life Guy Arthur Tilley, Jr. and they celebrated 63 years together.
Mrs. Tilley worked for the government as a Librarian for many years.
She was an excellent cook and baker. Betty Lou volunteered at a local high school as a pastry chef. She was an avid reader and enjoyed mystery novels.
She is survived by her husband Guy A. Tilley, Jr. and granddaughter Jennifer L. Atkinson (Ashley).
Preceding her in death was a son Steven Arthur Tilley who died in 2011; five brothers and four sisters.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty Lou's name can be sent to a .
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, Maryland.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020