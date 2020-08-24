1/1
Betty Louise (Knotts) Shulties
1931 - 2020
Betty Louise Shulties, 89, passed away August 21, 2020, at Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, Md.

Born in Goldsboro to Arlie Knotts and Lida Pearson Knotts, February 16, 1931. Married Howard Shulties, July 23, 1946 for 41 years.

She was a seamstress at Greensboro Shirt Factory, housewife and private sitter to many.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband Howard, her son Donnie, brothers, Clarence Knotts, Elwood Knotts, Frank Knotts, William Knotts and sister Pearl Bullock Gillespie.

She is survived by sons, Lee Shulties and Gary/Patty Shulties. Grandsons, Shane and Travis Shulties. Great grandchildren, Katie and Mason Shulties, and many nieces and nephews. Her best friend of over 50 years, Bertha Mae Longfellow.

She enjoyed her flowers, the pool, cooking, boating, nascar, puzzles, watching oriole games, long phone chats with friends & spending time with her family. The VFW and American Legion were her passion and extended family. The meals she lovingly prepared are countless.

She was a member of Harrington Moose, Greensboro VFW 7937, Woman's Auxiliary American Legion Post 29 and Choptank River Yacht Club.

A safe distancing walk thru visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to American Legion Post 29, POB 518, Denton, Md 21629 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, Md 21617.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 24, 2020.
