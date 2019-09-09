|
Betty L. Smith of Easton, MD, formerly of Ridgely, MD, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was 92 years old.
Born at home in Lynwood, PA on August 27, 1927, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Albert Fairfield Watkins and Edna Snyder MacBeth Watkins. Her husband, Robert E. Smith, died June 28, 1982.
Mrs. Smith had worked for 30 years as an Administrator for the Caroline County Health Department in Denton, MD before retiring in 1984. She loved to play golf, sew, cook, play cards, and watch the Price Is Right. She was a terrific mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Betty Jean Mills (Van) of Easton; three grandchildren: Matt Mills (Kelly) of Preston, MD, Debbie Mills (Matt Roberts) of Parkville, MD, and Andrea Mills (Chuck Munyon) of Tampa, FL; four great grandchildren: Hayli Riddle (Scottie, II), Anna Roberts, Charlotte Munyon, and C.J. Munyon; and one great great granddaughter, Sawyer Riddle.
She is predeceased by two sisters: Dorothy Weller and Jean Gwynn; and two brothers: Robert Watkins and Albert Watkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:45 AM on Thursday, September 12th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 10:30 until 11:45 before the service. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019