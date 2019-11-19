|
Betty M. Williams of Easton, MD, a beloved wife and mother whose greatest joy was being with family, passed away at her home on November 18, 2019. She was 95 years old.
Born on October 11, 1924 in Williamsburg in Dorchester County, Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late Thomas Kemp Medford and Eva Mae Layton Medford. Her husband to whom she had been married 72 years, W. Henry Williams, passed away on June 1, 2017.
Mrs. Williams graduated from Hurlock High School in 1942. She worked as an office manager at Yale Sportswear in Easton for over 40 years. She later worked as a Greeter at the Easton Walmart for 15 years.
Mrs. Williams is survived by four daughters: Sandy Hogan (Ken) of Charlotte, NC, Gail Kelley (Jack) of Denton, MD, Debbie Orrell (Phil) of Easton, and Connie Yelle (Dale) of Middletown, DE; a special nephew, Ron Medford (Suzanne) and their daughter, Kelly Medford of Rome, Italy; her sister-in-law, Louise Henckel; 5 grandchildren: Jason Orrell (Kristi), Erin Brandt (Chris), Kim Hogan (Robert), Brandon Orrell (Meghan) and Rachel Schnaitman; 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 23rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may call one hour prior.
The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019