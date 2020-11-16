Betty Marie Robbins, 90, of Cambridge passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lloyds on November 22, 1929 to the late John Miller and Edith Mae Dodson Miller.
She is survived by two daughters, Roxanne Manning and husband Glenn of Trappe, and Tina Daniel of Cambridge; one son Mark S. Robbins and wife Debbie of Mardela Springs; six grandchildren Steve Daniel and wife Linda, Heather Walker and husband Shane, Courtney Fletcher and husband Colt, Tyler Robbins and wife Lacey, Scotty-Jack McNaughton and wife Andrea, and John-Peter McNaughton and wife Laura; 16 great grandchildren; sisters in law Grace Miller and Faye Brohawn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Wayne and Ralph Miller and a sister Thelma "Peggy" Knox.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM at East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Herbst officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 909 Progress Circle Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.