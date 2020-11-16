1/1
Betty Marie Robbins
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie Robbins, 90, of Cambridge passed away on November 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lloyds on November 22, 1929 to the late John Miller and Edith Mae Dodson Miller.

She is survived by two daughters, Roxanne Manning and husband Glenn of Trappe, and Tina Daniel of Cambridge; one son Mark S. Robbins and wife Debbie of Mardela Springs; six grandchildren Steve Daniel and wife Linda, Heather Walker and husband Shane, Courtney Fletcher and husband Colt, Tyler Robbins and wife Lacey, Scotty-Jack McNaughton and wife Andrea, and John-Peter McNaughton and wife Laura; 16 great grandchildren; sisters in law Grace Miller and Faye Brohawn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Wayne and Ralph Miller and a sister Thelma "Peggy" Knox.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM at East New Market Cemetery with Pastor Johnny Herbst officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 909 Progress Circle Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved