Betty Moore Callahan, 80, of Bridgeville, DE, formerly of Queenstown, MD, gained her angel wings on November 30, 2019.
Betty was born in Ridgely, Maryland on May 7, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Bryan W. Moore and Clara Belle Harrison Moore. In July of 1960, Betty married her husband of 60 years, Philip Callahan. Together they settled down on a farm in Queenstown, MD and started a family. Early on, she worked as a teller at Queenstown Bank and taught Sunday school, but then stayed home as a farmer's wife and tended to their boys, their animals and her gardens. Betty also had a love for old furniture. She would refinish doors, bureaus, old desks, chests and much more.
Everyone that knew Betty was well aware of her love for her family, her friends, her oak tree and of course, how good her cooking was. She took great pride in her family and hosted years and years of family reunions for the opportunity to have everyone together.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Philip Temple Callahan; her son, Craig Callahan; daughter in-law, Robin Callahan; sisters, Lynn Snyder (Bob) and Terri Benney (David); brother, Ronnie Moore (Faith); grandchildren: Nicole Miller (Justin), Paige Sanderson, Amber Tucker (Jeromy) and Megan Callahan; and great-grandchildren: Owen Miller, Emma Miller, Jonathan Tucker and Gracelyn Tucker. Betty also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as longtime friends that she loved dearly. While her surviving family and friends will miss her greatly, she was ready to be reunited with her parents, son, Gregory Callahan, sister, Ann Shortall; brother, Bryan Moore, brother in-law, Danny Shortall and her long awaited great-grandson, Holden Hickman.
In following her wishes, a private burial will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday at a place very special to Betty.
Please take a moment to do something kind for someone, live life to the fullest, and enjoy every minute that god gives you here on Earth. This is what Betty wanted and how she lived her 80 years here. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty's name to Compass Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD.
