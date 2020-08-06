Betty Parks Blythe, 96, of Easton, passed away on July 28, 2020 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. Betty was born in Fairbank, MD on February 9, 1924 and was the daughter of Nathan Thomas (Funny) Parks and Mary Anna Parks.



She graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1941, Salisbury Normal School in 1943 and earned a Master's in Education from American University in Washington, D.C. in 1965. Betty taught at Lanham, Seabrook, and Easton Elementary Schools and Junior High School at Kentland and Greenbelt. She was principal of Seabrook Elementary School from 1954 - 1957. Betty retired from teaching in 1973.



In 1946, Betty and Charles Edward Blythe were married in Cottage City, Maryland. Charles passed away in 1997. Their love and devotion to each other was remarkable and they extended love and support to many members of their extended family and friends. They helped those in need and hosted many gatherings that are still remembered fondly today by friends and family. Always busy, Betty and Charles enjoyed traveling in their trailer, staying in Plant City, Florida during the winter months, taking bus tours and visiting with their large circle of family and friends during their retirement. Betty never met a stranger. She was gregarious and loved people.



She is survived by her son Nathan Duke Blythe and his wife Linda of Bozman, MD and an extended family of nephews and nieces, special cousins Linda Jones, Sara Jones Watt (Kevin, Brian and Nina), and Rachel Jones as well as Jeffrey Jones (Kim, Noah, Lydia). Betty treasured her relationships with all her family and friends. Those relationships supported and sustained her.



Duke and Linda want to thank everyone who extended love and care to Mom and supported her. A special thanks to the staff of Talbot Hospice who took such good care of her during the COVID crises when visits of family and friends were severely limited and to the staff of The Greens at Cross court whose assistance helped her maintain independent living.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Betty's name to the Charles E. Blythe Memorial Scholarship at Chesapeake College to continue the spirit of service to others that was important to both Charles and Betty.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store