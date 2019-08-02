|
Betty Ruth Fox passed away on August 1, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. She was 88 years old.
She was born on June 30, 1931, the daughter of the late Ruthford Haddaway and Clara Gibson Haddaway. As a young girl, she spent her days exploring the shores and woods from Tilghman to Sherwood. She graduated from St. Michaels High School where she was a member of the girls' basketball team.
Betty married Frederick B. Fox on November 4, 1951. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very supportive of her husband throughout his business career as owner of Fox Cannery and one of the founders of Sea Watch International. Betty was a Memorial Hospital Junior Auxiliary volunteer. She was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Talbot Country Club.
Mrs. Fox is survived by her children, Linda Baker (Jon), Claire "Cissy" Weibe (Duwain) and Harry Fox (Nancy); grandchildren, James Patchett (Jennifer), Matthew Weibe (Lauren), David Weibe (Joanna), Aaron Weibe (Mara), Caroline Fox, Madison Fox and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick B. Fox, who died October 23, 1987 and siblings; Virginia Thorne, Joyce Reynolds, Phillip Haddaway and Wendell Haddaway.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10-11 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019