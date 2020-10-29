Betty Thomas Lowe, 88, of Hurlock, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge. Born February 9, 1932 in Rhodesdale, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Thomas and Mary Coleman Thomas.



She was a 1949 graduate of Hurlock High School, and then worked as an operator for C&P Telephone and Dorchester General Hospital. She later worked for Dr. Barroso as a receptionist and then as an instructional assistant at Hurlock Elementary School. She was a life member of Hurlock American Ladies Auxiliary Post #243 and attended Unity Washington United Methodist Church.



She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Walker (Sid Chase) of Vienna, Linda Wilson of Hurlock and Connie Hayes (Vince) of Easton; four grandchildren, Drew Wilson (Jessica) of Westover, Adam Wilson (Alicia) of Rhodesdale, Chucky Coulbourne IV (Kara) of Hurlock and Heather Whaley (Nick) of Seaford; six great grandchildren, Wyatt and Connor Wilson, Kayden and Charlie Coulbourne, Jonathan and Clinton Whaley; a sister, Effie Hathaway of Seaford; a brother, Billy E. Thomas of Bear; a brother-in-law, Thomas Hannigan of West Palm Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eldridge Lowe; a daughter, Mary Ellen Lowe; a brother, David L. Thomas and a son-in-law, John Walker.



A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00PM at Unity Washington Cemetery. Rev. Delmer Willey will officiate. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home and the cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802 or American Legion Auxiliary #243 Scholarship Fund, PO Box66, Hurlock MD 21643.



