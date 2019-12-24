|
|
Betty "Sue" Thurman of Easton, MD passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House. She was 89.
Born on January 5th, 1930 in Paris Kentucky, Sue was the daughter of Wallace & Lucy Carter.
Sue was a graduate from Frankfort High School in Frankfort, Kentucky. She loved music and played the french horn and trumpet in her high school band as well as played piano for most of her life. Sue married Lawrence Thurman Jr. in June of 1948 in Shelbyville, Kentucky. She and her husband and family moved to Maryland in 1961 and resided in Trappe and later in Easton. She worked for Farmers and Merchants Bank/1st National Bank for 17 years and retired as bank Manager. Her hobbies included sewing and crocheting. She also loved quilting and made several quilts for family members and friends.
Sue is survived by her three children: two daughters, Rebecca Sue Faulkner (Jay) of Trappe, MD, Peggy Ann Cunningham (Jeff) of Elkridge, MD and a son, Richard Carter Thurman (Brenda) of Vienna, MD. She is also survived by a very special sister in law, Harriet Jennings of Shelbyville, KY, eight grandchildren, Benjamin Thurman (Natalie) of Mableton, GA, Jason Baynard (Casey) of Trappe, MD, Karen Theil of Boise, ID, Richard Thurman, Jr. (Tina) of Lewes, DE, Lauren Blunt (Randy) of Centreville, MD, Gavin Cunningham of Washington, DC, Chad Thurman (Brittany) of Seaford, DE and Jennifer Cunningham of Seattle, WA; and nine great-grandchildren, Colin and Christopher Baynard, Carter & Adelyn Thurman, Morgan Theil, Brooklyn & Noah Thurman, Rylie & Emma Thurman, a dear family friend, Jeff Blakemore of Leesburg, FL as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue is predeceased by her loving husband, Lawrence Minish Thurman., Jr. and brothers, Franklin, Merle & Lloyd Carter.
A funeral service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 1pm, where friends may call from 12-1pm. Burial will take place at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe, MD, immediately following the service. Pastor David Stewart will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Talbot Hospice House, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019