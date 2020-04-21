|
Betty C. Tribbitt of Sudlersville, MD passed away Sat. April 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sudlersville, MD. She was 87.
Mrs. Tribbitt was born Aug. 31, 1932 in Barclay, MD the daughter of the late James Omer Clow and Emma May "Jackson" Clow. She was a 1951 graduate of Sudlersville High School. Betty went to work for Leed's Travel Ware after graduation. In 1953 she married George Dawson Tribbitt and the two lived in Clayton, DE before buying the home farm in Queen Anne's county. Shortly after her husband's death in 1964 Betty went to work in food service at Sudlersville Elementary school and worked there for 40 years eventually retiring in 2004. Betty was a member of Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also was a Brownie leader for a number of years in Sudlersville. Betty enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners, sewing, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Tribbitt and one sister, Gladys Truitt.
She is survived by two daughters, Faye D. Manley (Billy) of Sudlersille, MD, Fern R. Branham (James) of Sudlersville, MD, six grandchildren, Steve Manley of Sudlersville, MD, Lindsay Cheslosky (Chris) of Sudlersville, MD, Betty Reed (Mark) of Chestertown, MD, Kimberly Nistler (Rick) of Marydel, MD, Taylor Conner (Gunther) of Worton, MD, Jamie Branham (Lisa) of Centreville, MD, nine great grandchildren, Cayden Cheslosky, Aubree Cheslosky, Jameson Nistler, Keagan Nistler, McCauley Nistler, Cooper Reed, Ella Reed, Connor Reed, Carsen Conner and two sisters in law, Addie Ener (Don) of Clayton, DE and Ruth Truax of Smyrna, DE .
Services will be private on Wed April 22, 2020 at Fellows Family Funeral Home in Millington, MD. Burial will follow in Sudlersville Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020