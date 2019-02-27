CAMBRIDGE - Bettye D. Wheatley, 96, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Cambridge on Nov. 3, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Evelyn Henry Christopher.

Mrs. Wheatley graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1939. On March 17, 1943, she married Roland E. Wheatley Jr., who passed away on Feb. 12, 2005.

Bettye, also known as mom, mom mom, and GG brought many unforgettable memories to her loved ones. She enjoyed sitting by her pool, baking chocolate chip cookies with her grandchildren, making pepper relish, singing, and reading, especially the newspaper. She hosted "Sunday dinner" almost every Sunday for her family. Christmas was by far her favorite holiday, she loved seeing her Christmas tree decorated and hosted a gathering each Christmas Eve for her family.

She was known by her friends and neighbors as the "matriarch of Algonquin," as she would always be up to date on new happenings in the neighborhood. Although a woman of few words, she spread her love through her unforgettable smile and heart full of laughter and joy. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by three daughters: Sandy Brinsfield and husband Russell, of Vienna; Kathy Leonard and husband Michael, of Cambridge; Lisa Collison and husband Chuck, of Cambridge; two sons: James Wheatley, of Trappe; Bobby Wheatley and wife Penny, of East New Market; seven grandchildren: Eric J. Wheatley; Stephen Leonard and wife Janice; Christal Weymouth; Melissa McAllister and husband Kevin; Amanda Fenstermaker and husband Phillip; Megan Plummer; Brea Plummer; nine great grandchildren: Hailey, Kent, Helena, Claudia, Naomi, Isaac, Ava, Lucian, Slye; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Bobbi Brown, Jean Messick; a brother; and a granddaughter, Monica Wheatley.

Pallbearers will be Michael Leonard, Stephen Leonard, Chuck Collison, Phil Fenstermaker, Chris Willey and Richard Blake.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 11 a.m. at East New Market Cemetery, with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a .