Beverly Ann Andrew of Denton, MD, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD from complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 80 years old.
Born April 18, 1940 in Denton, Beverly was the daughter of the late Redmond O. Long and Margaret O. Long. She was a graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, and the Delmarva Beauty Academy, Salisbury, MD. On June 15, 1958 she married A. Curtis Andrew. Beverly was the owner of Beverly's Beauty Shop for over thirty years. In 1972, Beverly and Curtis opened their family auction business, A. Curtis Andrew Auction, Inc. and Beverly continued to work in their family business until her illness. She was a 20 year survivor of Breast Cancer. Beverly loved her family, living on the Eastern Shore, gardening and her animals on the farm. She also enjoyed attending church services at the Union United Methodist Church in Federalsburg, MD.
Beverly is survived by her husband A. Curtis Andrew, her daughter Sandy Andrew Roe, son-in-law Michael Roe, Sr., along with two Grandsons she adored, Michael Roe, Jr. and Miles Andrew Roe, both of Denton, and a special cousin, Gail Mink of Seaford, DE., along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret J. Willoughby and Hester E. Stafford, and two nephews Allen L. Stafford and James D. Willoughby.
A Grave side burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her memory to The Union United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to . Please make checks payable to the and mail the checks to the National Auctioneers Association, Attention: Lauren Martin, 8880 Ballentine, Overland Park, KS 66214.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020