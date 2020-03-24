|
|
Did you hear the one about the guy who died? Billy Reiss of Tilghman, MD died peacefully in his home on March 19, 2020. His children suspect that he died on purpose to get out of cleaning the garage and moving the boat in the backyard. Born on December 18, 1950, he was the youngest child of Bill and Marie Reiss. According to Billy, his parents stopped having kids when they finally got a good one. He grew up in Palmyra, NJ with his sisters, Vally and Cheryl. After graduating from Palmyra High School in 1968, he attended the University of MD and St. Joseph's University.
Billy married Eileen (May) in 1977 and they made their home on Tilghman Island, a place he frequently visited and loved while growing up. Billy and Eileen have three loving, yet irreverent, children: all authors of this obituary.
He was a machinist, a waterman, and a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, but most of all, he was a joker: one liners, knock-knocks, and those of the practical kind. He was an avid fisher, crabber and hunter, which fit perfectly with his storytelling. He loved everything about the water and his boat, the Valentine. He never met a dog that he didn't like. His beloved black lab, Babe, was the apple of his eye, as evidenced by the daily drives to Gary's to get her a treat. His children knew that when he called to check on things while on vacation, the order of importance in reporting was to be the boat, the dog and, if there was time, information about their health and well-being.
He loved helping people and pranking them. He volunteered at the Tilghman Watermen's Museum and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Additionally, he was a life member of the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company and a Master Mason of Granite Lodge #177, raised on 12/15/04, called from labor on 3/19/20.
Billy is survived by his wife, Eileen Reiss; daughters, Dana Reiss (Guy Reeser) and Ellie Mickey (Adam); son (not the favorite), Ronnie Reiss (Jackie); grandchildren, Jacob, AJ, Peyton, Millie and Henry; sister, Vally Schlindwein (Marty); brother-in-law, Pete McGlilnchy;numerous nieces and a nephew. He is preceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Cheryl McGlinchy. No doubt Billy is also having a raucous reunion with his best friend and late partner-in-crime, John Roemer.
Back to the punch line. The guy died while his children were trying to figure out his blood type. He kept insisting for them to 'be positive,' but it will be very hard without him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tilghman Watermen's Museum or Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company.
Arrangements are entrusted to; Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020