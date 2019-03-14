Jan. 22, 1928 - March 14, 2019

EASTON - Former United States Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., author of the 25th and 26th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and author of Title IX of the Higher Education Act, and one of the last surviving leaders of a heroic age in American progressive politics, died shortly after midnight at his home in Easton, Md. He was 91. He was surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Bayh (nÃ©e Halpin); and two sons, former Indiana senator and governor Birch Evans Bayh III, known as Evan, and Christopher J. Bayh, an attorney and partner at Barnes & Thornburg in Indianapolis. He leaves four grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, Md.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Bayh's honor to a

