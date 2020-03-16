Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Clash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Carter Clash


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Carter Clash Obituary
Blanche Carter Clash, 89 of Cambridge, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville.

A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethel AME Church In Centreville. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Friends may also call at the funeral home from 6-8 pm, Friday evening, March 20, 2020. Interment will take place at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.

Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -