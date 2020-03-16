|
|
Blanche Carter Clash, 89 of Cambridge, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville.
A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethel AME Church In Centreville. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Friends may also call at the funeral home from 6-8 pm, Friday evening, March 20, 2020. Interment will take place at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020