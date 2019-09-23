Home

Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Bonnie A. Long


1948 - 2019
Bonnie A. Long Obituary
Bonnie A. Long, 71, of East New Market went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 22, 2019. She was born in Cambridge, Maryland on June 27, 1948 and was the daughter of David L. Thomas, Sr., and the late Ruth Travers Thomas.

Bonnie attended schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School Class of 1967. On September 27, 1998 she married Lewis L. Long, Jr. Besides being a loving wife and mother, she worked for the Dorchester Board of Education as a school bus driver, Dorchester County Roads Board, Cambridge Wire Cloth, Inc., Walmart, and Sid Johnson's. Bonnie enjoyed going to the slots, shopping, traveling, and being with her family and friends. She was a member of the Cambridge Elks Lodge 1272 and the Dorchester County Special Education Bus Drivers Association.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Lewis L. Long, Jr., daughter Robin Lynn Olsen and her husband Eric, her father David L. Thomas, Sr., stepson Skippy Long and his wife Marilyn, a brother David L. Thomas, Jr. and his wife Janet, niece Kristy Jones, her partner Jason Trego, and their daughter Jenna, nephew David L. Thomas, III, his wife Jessica, and their children Hailey and Savannah Hurt,step nieces Caitlyn Thomas and Emily Thomas and her partner John Sparrow, and several cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Thomas.

Pallbearers will be Paul Hines, Richard "Dickie" Warfield, Danny Travers. David L. Thomas, III, Eric Olsen, and Jason Trego.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 AMat the Maryland Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery with Mr. David W. Tolley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 on Wednesday, September 26, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue,4930 Bucktown Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
