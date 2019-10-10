Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
Bonnie Sue Warfield


1960 - 2019
Bonnie Sue Warfield Obituary
Bonnie Sue Warfield died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland. She was 59.

Bonnie was born in Cambridge, Maryland on June 11, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Russell McCarter and Marian Virginia Hignutt.

Bonnie worked as a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 31 years. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Elsa and Smokey.

She is survived by her close friend, Tim Scheminant of Greensboro, Maryland and his son, Ryker.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, Maryland 21601. Burial will follow at Spedden Seward Cemetery in Cambridge, Maryland.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019
