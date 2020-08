Boyd Alexander Lee, age 73 passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday August 23, 2020 in Cambridge, MD. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Luke U.M.C., Cambridge, MD. Family and friends may call from 9-11:00AM. Family has priority seating. Services will be streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com