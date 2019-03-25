|
CAMBRIDGE - Brad Domonic Demby passed away on March 18, 2019 at his residence.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 623 Pine Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 623 Pine Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019