|
|
|
Brandon Lee Richmond, 33, passed away on September 14, 2019 in Florida.
He was born on August 7, 1986, in Easton, MD, the son of Teresa Scally and Richard Dallas Richmond, Sr.
Brandon was employed as an electrician's helper. He loved baseball and football, especially the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was very close to his family, especially his Mom.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa Scally and stepfather, William "Bill" of Pasadena, MD and father Richard Dallas Richmond, Sr. and stepmother, Janis of Salisbury, MD, his brother, Richard D. Richmond, Jr. of Southern, MD, nephew, Xavier Richmond of Ohio, uncle, Kenneth C. "Buddy" Mullikin of Kingsport, TN and many other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior, from 10-11 AM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019