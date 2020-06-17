Brenda Jean Magee
Brenda Jean Magee, 61, peacefully transitioned to her home in glory on June 12, 2020 while at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

There will be a walk though viewing on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no seating and we ask you to view and immediatley leave the building so hat others may view behind you. Services will be private. View complete obituary and share memories with the family at www,framptom.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
