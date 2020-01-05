|
Brenda Royer Williams 76 of Queenstown, MD, passed away on January 3, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Williams was born on March 8, 1943 in Chestertown, MD, daughter of the late John C. 'Jack' and Elizabeth Lloyd Ball. She was a 1961 graduate of Centreville High School. In 1962 she married Alfred Bernie Williams. For 25 years she was the supervisor for the Queen Anne's County Board of Elections.
Mrs. Williams enjoyed planting flowers, watching movies, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Alan Williams in 2001.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alfred Bernie Williams, daughter in law, Michelle Williams; grandchildren, Lacey Amanda, Amber and Owen Williams and her 2 dachshunds, Cuddles and Rambo.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD.
Memorials may be offered to the Humane Society of Queen Anne's County, PO Box 335, Centreville, MD or Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Rd., Centreville, MD. 21617
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020