On Thursday, July 2, 2020, William "Brent" Spurry, Sr. of Cordova, MD, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 64 after a 14-year, courageous battle with cancer.
Brent was born on March 7, 1956 in Easton, MD to Marjorie and Harrison Spurry. He grew up in St. Michaels, Maryland and graduated from St. Michaels Middle High School. Brent worked on the water and during that time met the love of his life, Cindy. They were married on February 2, 1979. Throughout Brent's tough battle, Cindy never left his side. They were each other's best friend and didn't do much without one another.
In 1980 Brent and his brother Michael opened Spurry's Tire Service in Easton, Maryland. Brent took care of his customers and took great pride in operating a small business in the community. Brent's children, employees, and customers would often chuckle at the "one-liners" he would say on a regular basis. He truly loved going to work each day.
Brent was survived by his loving wife Cindy, his children Sherry, Brent Jr., and Heather; his grandchildren Clay, Taylor, and Jack; and his brothers Joe and Michael Spurry; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Brent also leaves behind his current German Shepherd, Storm. Throughout the years Brent's kids would say that his dog was his favorite child and Cindy would say when she dies, she wants to come back as Brent's dog.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Talbot County Hospice 586 Cynwood Drive Easton, MD 21601 or the Talbot County Humane Society PO Box 1143 Easton, MD 21601.
