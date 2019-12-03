|
Brian Higdon of Centreville, MD died at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on December 1, 2019. He was 57.
Born in Chestertown, MD on February 2, 1962, he was the son of Charles "Brian" Higdon, Sr. and Mary "Virginia" Miles Sherwood. Brian worked for Asplundh Tree Service since 1986. He started as a groundsman sprayer. In 2001, was promoted to a pre-planner. In 2003, he became a general foreman. He oversaw the tree crew and spray crew operations for Delmarva Power and Light and Choptank Electric. He was a simple man. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and they were his greatest pleasure.
Brian loved gardening and entertaining his family and friends around the pool. Some of his finest memories were of crabbing on the Wye River with his grandparents and watching Westerns in his flannel pajamas.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn Higdon who he married in 2009; daughter, Kesley Higdon (Brian Unruh); son, Tyler Higdon (Monica); step-daughter, Caitlin Boone (Matt); brother, Chris Higdon; sister, Kim Walbert (Mark); grandchildren: Briley Unruh, Hayden Higdon, Charley Unruh, Luke Higdon and Tessa Boone; nieces and nephews: Casey Andrews (Brooks), Brian Walbert (Emily), Lily Higdon and Gaby Higdon; and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, December 5 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Greenmount Cemetery in Hillsboro.
The family is recommending that memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation at www.allbloodcancers.org/donate/
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019