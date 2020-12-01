Brian Paul Petrichenko of Easton, MD passed away on November 23, 2020 in Easton, MD. He was 35.



Born on March 26, 1985 in Easton, MD, he was the son of Paul and Kathleen Petrichenko of Cordova, MD. Brian most loved to spend time with his beloved son, Trevor; fish; be outdoors; garden; spend time at the beach with Trevor and his family; play his guitar; hunt; and take walks with his partner, Celeste, and dog, Saki. Family meant the world to Brian and his dream was to have many more happy family times in the years ahead. Brian was a talented carpenter and furniture maker. He loved designing and building furniture. He designed and built many pieces that will forever be cherished by those who received them.



In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his son Trevor Alan Petrichenko of Queen Anne, MD; brother Chris (Annie) Petrichenko of Trappe, MD; sister Julie (Kevin) Jans of Centreville, MD; nieces Stella and Piper Petrichenko, and Eleanor Jans; many aunts, uncles and cousins; partner Celeste Sanborn and her children Gavin and Milla of Easton, MD; and last but not least his loving dog, Saki.



Services will include a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Benedict Church in Ridgely, MD for the immediate family and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian's honor to "The Poor Box" and mailed to St. Benedict Church, PO Box 459, Ridgely, MD 21660-0459.



