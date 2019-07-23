Bruce Lee George of Grasonville, MD, passed away on July 22, 2019 at his home. He was 72.



Born on November 20, 1946 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of Norman and Beunah Thiem George. Bruce grew up in Buffalo, NY and graduated from Kenmore West High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Science from Cornell University. Bruce joined the Air Force and served for 23 years. While serving, he obtained his Masters Degree in Science from Mid Western University, his Masters Degree of Computer Science from The Ohio State University, and his PhD in Electrical Engineering also from The Ohio State University. After retiring from the Air Force with the rank of Major, Bruce worked for the NSA for 15 years and then taught at Anne Arundel Community College for 8 years. While in the Air Force, he also taught at Wright Patterson State University. Bruce lived in Wichita Falls, TX, San Antonio, TX, Ft Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Columbus, OH.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joan C George; Daughters Amy Akerman and Sue Jordan; Grandchildren Ricky Carter, Luke Akerman, and Cash Jordan; Great Grandchild Robin Carter. He was predeceased by his brother Edward George in 2016.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 am at Living Water Lutheran Church in Stevensville, MD. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church, 830 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666.



Published in The Star Democrat from July 24 to July 31, 2019