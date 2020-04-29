|
Bruce Tyrone Freeman peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at his home in Easton, MD at the age of 55.
Bruce, the son of the late Frisby (Bobby) and Marjorie (Betty) Freeman, was born on December 5th, 1964 in Easton, MD.
Bruce was educated in the Talbot County Public School System. He flourished in the sport of basketball, which earned him nicknames like "Magic" and "Salley". Bruce graduated from Easton High School in 1983 and he continued his education and his love for basketball in college.
Bruce returned home and he worked at various locations, mostly restaurant work. Yes, restaurant work, because like his father, he had skills, and he loved cooking and throwing things into a crock-pot. When Bruce wasn't cooking he was your local Uber driver, unofficially that is.
Bruce was the life of the party, with that huge irresistible smile, and laugh. When he walked into the room, you knew that something special and memorable was about to happen, "He was fittin' to get loose."
Bruce had many, many friends, homies, besties, his posse, his boys; too many to name, they all played an important roll in his life. Bruce was also a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, which of course led to many bets and rivalries between him and his friends.
Bruce's memory shall be cherished by his daughter Nya. Siblings: Deborah "Debbie" Freeman, William "Bill" Freeman, Frisby "Luke" Freeman 3rd, and Yvonne Freeman all of Easton, MD. Nieces & Nephews: Hope Limberry, Natasha "Tasha" Limberry, Andrew "Dre" Faulkner, Shemeka Macer, Tia Freeman, Latasha James, Curtis Freeman Jr., and Amber Groce. Great Nieces & Nephews: TyRaye Wilson, Keosha Copper, BryNika Pinder, Bryant Pinder Jr., Keaisha Copper, TyReice Wilson, Keiford Copper 3rd, Male'na Chadwick, Savanah Chadwick, Ashtyn Corbin, Averie Corbin, Kai Freeman, Khloe Freeman, and Curtis Freeman 3rd. Great-great Nieces & Nephews: Zy'Heem Pinder, My'Hira Dixon, and Greyson Banks.
A longtime friend and companion, Eileen Taylor, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many-many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Curtis "Curt-CF" Freeman Sr.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020