|
|
|
Bruce Wescott Hotchkiss, long-time editor at American Farm Publications Inc., died peacefully Oct. 13 at his home in Easton with his wife by his side. He was 90. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a service at 6:00 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, Md.
Mr. Hotchkiss was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Appleton, Wis., son of Elizabeth Wescott Hotchkiss and Thomas Freelon Hotchkiss.
He graduated from The Lawrenceville School, then Princeton, Columbia and Rutgers Universities. He rode a horse to graduation in Rutgers Stadium, and went to work the next day as a cub reporter in Newark, N.J.
Mr. Hotchkiss edited newspapers in New Jersey and Colorado before mov-ing to Easton in 1977 to become editor of The Star Democrat. He turned the Central Shore Farmer, a weekly insert, into a major agricultural newspaper, The Delmarva Farmer.
Mr. Hotchkiss attempted to retire in 1995 but remained senior editor until 2018, in addition to running his own family business, Agri-Media Services Inc.
Mr. Hotchkiss received an Honorary American Farmer Degree from FFA and was an honorary County Ag Agent in Maryland. He received awards from several state, regional and national agricultural organizations, including the Dr. James R. Miller Award given annually by Maryland Grain Producers Associa-tion.
Mr. Hotchkiss was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church, Easton. He enjoyed life, loved being with people and "working the crowd." Everyone has a story, he said. A favorite pastime was surf fishing at the Delaware sea shore.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Phyllis Meredith Hotchkiss; his chil-dren, Heather, Tim, Mandy and Jeff Hotchkiss and Karen G. Leonard; grand-children, Michael and Nathaniel Hotchkiss, Lindsay Long and Mitch Hughes; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Maddie and Avery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Farm Publication's Ag Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2026, Easton MD 21601. Include "Bruce Hotch-kiss Scholarship" on the memo line.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019