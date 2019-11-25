|
Bruce William Vincent of Preston passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical System at Easton. He was 54.
He was born on October 7, 1965 in Seaford, DE, the son of the late Herman Thurman Vincent and Joyce Elaine Mitchell Vincent. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa Bradley and Donna Fisher.
Growing up in Federalsburg, Bruce graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the Class of 1983. He started a lifelong career with Preston Automotive Group as a salesman and later was a sales manager.
He was married to Diana Vincent for 24 years who preceded him in death on December 18, 2017.
Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and coaching. He also enjoyed being the ringleader of the circus that was his family.
He is survived by a brother, Terry Vincent and his wife Patty of Salisbury, a sister, Barbara Harding and her husband Howard Lee Harding of Hurlock, two children, Al Glessner and his wife Hunter of Easton and Jordan Whitten and her husband Blake of Hurlock, one grandson, Oliver Vincent Whitten, significant other Missy Perdue, many nieces and nephews, and close friends of the family.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:30pm-8:00pm at the Preston Vol. Fire Company in Preston.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Diana Vincent Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund, c/o Colonel Richardson High School, Attn: Terry Morris, 25320 Richardson Road, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019