Bryan Samuel Dukes, 30, passed away on November 22, 2019 as a result of a work-related accident.
Born on January 20, 1989 in Easton, Bryan is the son of Kathy Elburn Dukes and Cortland Dukes.
Bryan was a loving husband to his wife and an amazing father to his three children. Generous and kind, he was always willing to help anyone and put everyone else first. While Bryan liked to have fun and tease; he also was a dedicated hard worker, always striving to provide only the best for his loving wife, Emily Coulter Dukes and their three children.
From an early age, Bryan always wanted to be on the truck with his grandfather. He loved his work as a driver with Nagel Farm Service realizing his dream of driving one of those big rigs he rode in with his Pop as a child. Everything Bryan did, he did so with passion. He lit up every room he entered with a warm smile and gentle way; he left a lasting impression with everyone he met. And, he loved a cold Budweiser.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Coulter Dukes, his children, Jackson James, Olivia Marie, and Raegan Leigh, his parents, Kathy and Cortland Dukes of Preston, his brother, Adam Dukes of Denton, his sister, Brittnee Ewing of Cordova, grandparents, Sam and Pat Elburn of Preston and his father and mother in-law, Jim and Sylvia Coulter of Grasonville, sister and brothers-in-laws, Nancy Abrams of Brunswick, Dr. Charles Coulter of Cockeysville, and James Coulter, III of Indialantic, Florida. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carlton and Mary Dukes.
A service honoring his life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1 pm at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton. A celebration of life reception will follow at the Denton Firehouse, 400 S. 5th Ave, Denton.
For those wishing to assist the Dukes family, please visit https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/X2M5K2O/the-dukes-family
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019