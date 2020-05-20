C. Gordon "Mitch" or "Sonny" Mitchell, 87, of Church Hill, MD peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020 at his home from heart failure.
He was born in Cambridge on January 28, 1933 to the late C. Melvin and Edna V. North Mitchell. Sonny attended Cambridge High School and was part of the Fab Five basketball team. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served abroad in Japan until 1955. Upon returning home, he started working as a cook for the Eastern Shore State Hospital. In 1972, Mitch opened the first McDonald's in Cambridge and had his mom working with him. After leaving the fast food lane, he decided to begin his career as a security officer for the State of Maryland at the State House, and he retired from the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center in 1993. Mitch enjoyed classic country music, playing cards, old cars, western movies, traveling and smoking a stogie while cutting grass.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Larrimore Jones of Church Hill and his former wife, Pat Edger of Cambridge. He was preceded in death by a wife, Roberta P. Downes. Mitch is also survived by his son, Dennis L. Mitchell (Michelle) of Cambridge, MD; three daughters: Cindy M. Coleman (Willis) of Cambridge, MD, JoAnn Lee (Les) of Palmer, AK, and Sandy Willing (Steve) of Macon, GA; seven grandchildren: Jake Coleman, Chris Mitchell, David Mitchell, William Cawley, Anthony Willing, Samantha Willing, and Jessica Willing; five great-grandchildren: Brycen, Brock, Blaine, Andrew and Austin; step-children: Bryant Jones (Lisa) and Matthew Jones (Sherry Marvel) of Chestertown; and four step-grandchildren: Megan, Katie, Gunner and Makenzie.
A visitation will be held from 10 am - 12 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty St., Centreville, MD. A 1 pm graveside service will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Cambridge, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mitch's name to the American Heart Association.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 20, 2020.