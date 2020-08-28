C. Richardson Davidson of Easton, MD, formerly of Denton and Centerville, MD, passed away peacefully, at the Dixon House on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was 87 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, on September 11, 1932, Dick was the only child of the late Charles Rotan and Alice Carter Payne Davidson.
After graduating from Centreville High School, class of 1951, Dick went to work for the Maryland State Highway Administration. The next year, he enlisted in the US Army, serving in Army Security until his honorable discharge in 1955. Upon returning home, Dick returned to the state work force; after 36 years of service, he retired as a bridge and road construction inspector.
On August 27, 1960, Dick married Sara Jane Welch and they resided in Centreville for 40 years. After their children were grown, they moved to Caroline Co. where they were avid golfers. He would often say, "Centreville would always be his home." In addition to his love of golf and sports, he was also a life time member of the Goodwill Fire Department, a past commander of The American Legion Jeff Davis Post #18 and the VFW. Dick was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the former Caroline Country Club. Dick's love of family and friends were cherished by all.
Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sara Jane; and two children: Linda D. Barton (Jim) and Perry R. Davidson (Michelle); four grandchildren: Paige B. Evans (John), Julia B. Stokes (Ray), Ty R. Davidson (Kendall) and Samantha E. Davidson; and great grandchildren: James, Waylon, Ella, Tripp and Alexander.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD at 11AM, following covid restrictions. If friends wish to make memorial donations, please send to Goodwill Fire Company, 212 Broadway, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
.