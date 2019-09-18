Home

Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Calvin Leander Molock


1935 - 2019
Calvin Leander Molock Obituary
Calvin Leander Molock Sr., 83 of Cambridge, was called home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Rosie and Alvin Molock. He was married to the late Helen Watford Molock and was the father to Pastor Mary Ennals, Calvin Molock Jr., Tyrone Molock and Ronnie Molock, all of Cambridge.

Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 1pm at New Revelations Baptist Church Cambridge with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in Bethel Cemetery. Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
